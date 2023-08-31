Viacom 18 bags BCCI media rights for digital and TV

IMAGE: Viacom 18 bagged media rights for the Indian cricket team. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Media rights for the Indian cricket team is always a prized scalp and it was Viacom18 who bagged the deal on Thursday to broadcast India’s home matches for the 2023-28 cycle.

Viacom18 won both the digital and TV broadcasting rights to stream the Indian team’s matches for the next five years.

While JioCinema will live stream the matches online, Sports18 will broadcast India’s matches on television. As per reports, Viacom 18 will shell out 67.8 crore per game, which makes it around 7.8 crore more than the previous cycle.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated Viacom18 for bagging the rights and also thanked Star Sports for their support in the previous cycle.

Shah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. Indian cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of Indian cricket fans.

“Also a big thank you @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making Indian cricket reach its fans across the globe,” wrote Shah.