IMAGE: Iker Casillas and Rohit Sharma at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 on Friday, October 4. Photograph: Kind courtesy NBA

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma met Spain's legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma Telegu fans/X

Rohit and wife Ritika Sajdeh were among a slew of celebrities from all over the world at the event.

IMAGE: Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Gerard Pique. Photograph: NBA/X

Also courtside were Barcelona royalty with legends Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Gerard Pique gracing the game.

IMAGE: Actress Disha Patani sat courtside with Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani Fan Club/X

Among other celebs was Bollywood star Disha Patani.