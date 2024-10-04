News
Home  » Sports » Meet DSP Nikhat Zareen!

Meet DSP Nikhat Zareen!

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 04, 2024 17:34 IST
Nikhat Zareen with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others officials during her promotion to DSP.

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others officials during her promotion to DSP. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/X
 

Boxer Nikhat Zareen has a life update.

The Telangana government has appointed the two-time world champion boxer a district superintendent of police.

'Honoured and deeply grateful to have been officially felicitated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula sir, with the DSP post in the Telangana Police. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this incredible opportunity and their support,' Nikhat tweeted.

Nikhat Zareen with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy 

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/X

'Sports gave me the platform, and today, it allows me to serve in a greater capacity. This is not just my achievement, but our collective triumph. With all my heart, thank you!'

REDIFF SPORTS
