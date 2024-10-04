Meet DSP Nikhat Zareen!

Boxer Nikhat Zareen has a life update.
The Telangana government has appointed the two-time world champion boxer a district superintendent of police.
'Honoured and deeply grateful to have been officially felicitated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumula sir, with the DSP post in the Telangana Police. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this incredible opportunity and their support,' Nikhat tweeted.
'Sports gave me the platform, and today, it allows me to serve in a greater capacity. This is not just my achievement, but our collective triumph. With all my heart, thank you!'