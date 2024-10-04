News
Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 09:41 IST
The SP recommended imposition of prohibitory orders to maintain peace, law and order in the Madhya Pradesh district after the Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the cancellation of Sunday's match.

 IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

Days before a T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior, the district magistrate has clamped prohibitory orders, banning protests and circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match, officials have said.

 

The orders come in the wake of a ‘Gwalior bandh' call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on the match day (Oct 6) and protests by other organisations. They will be in force till October 7.

The right-wing outfit on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the cancellation of Sunday's match over "atrocities" committed on Hindus in Bangladesh, which saw violent demonstrations, political upheaval and a change in government in August.

District magistrate and collector Ruchika Chauhan issued the prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the British-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in July, on recommendation of the Superintendent of Police, officials said.

The SP noted that different organisations were engaged in taking out processions, organising demonstrations and effigy burning to protest against the match.

Religious sentiments were being incited and a communal atmosphere was being created with objectionable messages, pictures, videos, audio and other means on social media platforms which is detrimental to social harmony, he said.

The SP recommended imposition of prohibitory orders to maintain peace, law and order in the Madhya Pradesh district.

As per the orders, any person within the limits of district will face action if he or she via social media platforms disrupts the international match or incites religious sentiments. Banners, posters, cut-outs, flags and other things with objectionable or inflammatory language and messages stand banned.

Demonstrations and effigy burning, among other things, at private or public places will not be allowed during the period, according to the administration.

Gatherings of five or more people, carrying firearms, blunt and sharp weapons like swords and spears are also prohibited. Use of inflammable substances such as kerosene, petrol and acid has been banned within a radius of 200 meters of all buildings, it said.

The India-Bangladesh clash will take place at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, which is hosting an international cricket match after a gap of 14 years.

Around 1,600 policemen are being deployed for security and traffic management.

 

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

