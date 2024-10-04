India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!

SEE: India's pacers go full tilt in the nets in Gwalior. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

India's pace bowlers got their engines running ahead of the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

The Indian pace battery led by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bent their backs in a high intensity practice session on Thursday.

'Bring out the speed guns, the pace battery has arrived,' BCCI captioned a video posted on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Under the able watch of bowling coach Morne Morkel, the likes of latest pace sensation Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana put in the miles.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday.