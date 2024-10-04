News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!

India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 04, 2024 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SEE: India's pacers go full tilt in the nets in Gwalior. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI/X 

India's pace bowlers got their engines running ahead of the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior.

The Indian pace battery led by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bent their backs in a high intensity practice session on Thursday.

'Bring out the speed guns, the pace battery has arrived,' BCCI captioned a video posted on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Under the able watch of bowling coach Morne Morkel, the likes of latest pace sensation Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana put in the miles. 

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday.

Hardik bowls in nets

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Related News: Mayank Yadav, India
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
'Hundred for me, hundred for my brother': Sarfaraz
'Hundred for me, hundred for my brother': Sarfaraz
What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir
What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?
BFSI sector valuation discount at new high
BFSI sector valuation discount at new high
US, Israel consider striking Iranian oil facilities
US, Israel consider striking Iranian oil facilities
CTRL Review
CTRL Review

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

Ban on right wing groups protesting India-B'desh T20I

Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?

Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances