ISL: FC Goa and NorthEast slug it out in goal-fest!

IMAGE: North East United's Nestor Albiach celebrates after scoring against FC Goa. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: North East United's Nestor Albiach celebrates after scoring against FC Goa.

Borja Herrera scored a stoppage time goal, forcing NorthEast United FC to share the spoils with FC Goa as the two sides played out a scintillating 3-3 draw in Indian Super League in Goa on Friday.

Besides Herrera, Armando Sadiku netted two goals for Goa while Nestor Albiach, who also scored a brace, and Alaeddine Ajaraei were the scorers for NorthEast United.

Both teams went hammer and tongs with their respective frontline while the defenders had a tough day in office.

The Highlanders started the game on the front foot courtesy of their extremely flexible attack, with Jithin MS, Alaeddine Ajaraie, and Nestor Albiach all interchanging positions.

They were rewarded for the bright start as Nestor ran into the FC Goa penalty box like a hot knife through butter before nestling the ball into the back of the net in the sixth minute.

In the 45th minute, the hosts earned a penalty after Mohammed Ali Bemammer brought down Drazic in the danger area. Sadiku shouldered the responsibility of taking the spot-kick and hammered home the equalizer.

The host had a perfect start to the second period as Boris Singh won possession in the danger area and he released Ayush Chhetri in space in the box, who found Sadiku with an intricate low cross. The Albanian made no mistake to hand FC Goa the lead in the 47th minute.

However, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached team retaliated brilliantly in the 51st minute as Jithin, Ajaraie and Nestor combined with the latter slamming the ball past Kattimani to bring the match back on level terms.

Five minutes later, the provider turned scorer when Ajaraie won possession in midfield and ran at the FC Goa defence with purpose. The Moroccan continued his goal-scoring streak with a vicious left-footed effort from just outside the box handing the visitors a deserved lead.

Herrera then combined with Drazic and the former hammered it home past Gurmeet in stoppage time.