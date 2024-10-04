News
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?

Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 04, 2024 13:25 IST
'RCB should take this chance. Somehow convince Rohit and make him the captain.'

Rohit Sharma is expected to go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction next month

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is expected to go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction next month. Photograph: BCCI
 

Lots of teams will be vying for Rohit Sharma's services should he make himself available for the mega auction later next month.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif said the former Mumbai Indians skipper should be bought by in as captain whichever team picks him at the auction.

'RCB should take this chance. Somehow convince Rohit and make him the captain. He might not score that much as a batter, he scores forties and fifties, but I believe Rohit knows how to build a playing eleven very well,' Mohammed Kaif told Star Sports.

'Rohit Sharma should play as a captain only in the IPL because he is such a great captain. He has come after winning the T20 World Cup. He would have offers. We know people would have been calling him and asking him to play for them. I feel he should take the role of a captain only, whichever franchise is offering it,' Kaif added.

Kaif's statement comes as IPL announced the rules and regulations related to retentions and auction format ahead of next season in 2025.

Reports suggest that there is interest for Rohit from teams like Punjab Kings and LSG.

Speculation is rife that Rohit's stay at MI, with whom he won five IPL titles as a captain, is close to an end.

Last year, the five-time champions brought back all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the franchise as a captain following his two yearstint with Gujarat Titans, which proved to be a controversial decision.

MI finished the last season at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 14 games, even as fans gave Hardik a hard time with constant booing at every match.

Despite the presence of big-ticket players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and the likes, RCB have never won an IPL trophy, with their best performances being runners-up finishes in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Rohit is the third highest run-getter in the tournament history, with 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72, with a strike rate of 131.14. He has scored two centuries and 43 fifties, with the best score of 109*.

REDIFF CRICKET
More like this

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Will Dhoni Play IPL25? What CSK CEO Says

Will Dhoni Play IPL25? What CSK CEO Says

