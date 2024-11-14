News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » 'I will knock out Mike Tyson'

'I will knock out Mike Tyson'

November 14, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jake Paul faces off with Mike Tyson

IMAGE: Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul face off during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/Reuters

Jake Paul is betting on himself to beat boxing legend Mike Tyson when the pair meet in the ring in Texas on Friday in what the social media star turned prizefighter predicts will be a slugfest.

The 27-year-old Paul, who is more than three decades Tyson's junior, said he hoped for a vintage performance from "Iron Mike," who will be fighting in his first professional bout since 2005.

"I want him to be that old savage Mike," Paul (10-1) said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night and I want there to be no excuses from anyone when I knock him out."

A subdued Tyson (50-6) was anything but fierce during the press conference, offering only short answers to pointed questions and uninterested in engaging in the back-and-forth Paul was clearly itching for.

"I'm just ready to fight," he said flatly at various times during the media availability.

Mike Tyson

IMAGE: Mike Tyson will be fighting in his first professional bout since 2005. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/Reuters

Paul described Tyson's demeanor as "boring."

Tyson, known as the "Baddest Man on the Planet," was one of the most fearsome heavyweight champions of all time during his heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but the fight with Paul had to be rescheduled from July due to the 58-year-old's ulcer flare-up in late May.

Tyson showed some signs of life when asked what losing to Paul would mean to his legacy.

"I'm not going to lose," he said.

As the reporter began her follow-up question, Tyson interrupted.

"I'm not going to lose! Did you hear what I said?" he thundered.

The showman Paul, meanwhile, leaned heavily into gimmicks.

Jake Paul

IMAGE: Social media star turned prizefighter Jake Paul, 27, is more than three decades Mike Tyson's junior. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images/Reuters

He revealed a diamond-spiked ear cover, a cheeky reference to Tyson's wild 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield where Tyson lost his WBA heavyweight title after being disqualified for biting off part of his opponent's ear.

Paul, who challenged the undercard fighters on the dais who doubted he would prevail to cash bets, said the fight would be decisive.

"Somebody is getting put to sleep," Paul said.

 

"It's going to be a war. We're both heavy hitters. It's not going the full 16 minutes."

The anticipated showdown, which has been looked on skeptically by boxing purists but embraced by the broader public, will be held Friday in Arlington, Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys and will be streamed live on Netflix.

It will consist of eight two-minute rounds, instead of the regulation three-minute rounds, and each fighter will use 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10 ounces to limit punching power.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Qualifying for the Asian Cup is minimal goal'
'Qualifying for the Asian Cup is minimal goal'
Ramandeep Does A SKY With First Ball 6
Ramandeep Does A SKY With First Ball 6
Dhoni, Sakshi Step Out to Vote
Dhoni, Sakshi Step Out to Vote
What Our Netas Can Borrow From Trump
What Our Netas Can Borrow From Trump
Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?
Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?
Explained: SC's Property Judgment
Explained: SC's Property Judgment
Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?
Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Coming Soon! World Pickleball League
Coming Soon! World Pickleball League
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...
Sanju's Dad Slams Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances