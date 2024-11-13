Dhoni, Sakshi Step Out to Vote

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni arrive to cast their vote for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections, November 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote in Ranchi on Wednesday, November 13, during the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Accompanied by wife, Sakshi, and father Pan Singh Dhoni and mother Devki Devi, Thala made his way to the polling booth amid tight security.

Fans cheered enthusiastically while cameras captured the moment as Dhoni performed his civic duty.

Since his international retirement in 2020, Dhoni has enjoyed a quieter life in his hometown, where his occasional public appearances spark excitement among Ranchi residents.

Dhoni remains a symbol of pride for Jharkhand, embracing his role as a local icon as he returned to the polling booth with his family to exercise his Constitutional right.