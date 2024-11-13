'Qualifying for the Asian Cup is minimal goal'

'Marquez is trying to instil his philosophy, and that's going to take time. With time, training, and the level of coaching he has, I have no doubt we'll be a strong team in the qualifiers.'

IMAGE: India's Thoiba Moirangthem at a practice session on Tuesday. Photograph: Indiian Fooball Team/X

India are still searching for their first win under Manolo Marquez, nearly four months into his tenure. but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday, backed the head coach and said qualifying for the next AFC Asian Cup is the team's "minimum" target.

The Indian football team's last victory was a 1-0 win against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers on November 16 last year. Since then, the side has struggled, losing seven of its last 11 matches and falling in FIFA rankings from a sub-100 position in July 2023 to 125.

"The past is past; we can't change it. As a team, we always want to win," said Gurpreet ahead of their home friendly against Malaysia here on November 18.

"Phases like this happen -- there was a phase when we were winning and not losing.

"It's about how you handle it and not getting bogged down by it. We're lucky to get opportunities to do well again and again. We need to use the games we've played against good opposition as stepping stones.

"The (1-1) Vietnam draw was a good test for us, and we need to carry the same understanding and energy into the next game," he added.

After a disastrous 2023 Asian Cup outing, previous head coach Igor Stimac was replaced in July this year by Marquez, who is also managing ISL franchise FC Goa. Under Marquez, India drew with Mauritius and Vietnam and suffered a 0-3 loss to Syria.

The transition has been marked by the retirement of star forward Sunil Chhetri.

"A transition like this is always difficult. Everything would feel perfect if we started winning games right away, but the important thing to remember is that we've played very competitive teams since the coach (Manolo Marquez) took over.

"He's trying to instil his philosophy, and that's going to take time. In every camp, we're getting closer to what he wants from us as a team. With time, training, and the level of coaching he has, I have no doubt we'll be a strong team in the qualifiers.

"Qualifying for the Asian Cup is something we should strive for every single time, as we've done in the last two editions. That should be minimum for us. It should be a no-brainer for us as a team."

Sandesh is a once-in-a-generation defender

The upcoming match will mark the comeback of India's defensive mainstay Sandesh Jhingan. He is returning after recovering from a knee injury he sustained in a match against Syria earlier this year.

"I'm very happy to have Sandesh back in the squad. The team is very young, and sometimes it's hard to have conversations with the younger players. Having someone like him in the dressing room is great.

"He's an important pillar for his club and the national team. Like Sunil bhai, he's a once-in-a-generation player, defender for us," said Gurpreet.

He also hailed India forward Manvir Singh and said he is a "natural goal-scorer".

"Manvir is a very good player, with great physicality and stamina -- he can run up and down the flanks. He has the potential to be a natural goal-scorer, in my opinion.

"He's versatile and can be used on the flanks or as a No. 9. Using him in both defensive and attacking set-pieces is key for us.

"We need players like Manvir to stay hungry for the national team, to keep pushing our attacking threats forward," said Gurpreet.

Since taking over as India's No. 1 goalkeeper from Subrata Paul, Gurpreet has been a key figure for the national team.

The experienced goalkeeper emphasised the importance of team unity and healthy competition as India prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers.

"I don't think it's been a long time; in my opinion, it's probably been a short time (as No. 1 goalkeeper) in my experience," he said reflecting on his journey.

"I would love to play for the national team -- it comes with a lot of responsibility. I know the importance of it, and as long as I give my 100 percent, I'm satisfied. As for who plays or not, that's not my decision; it's up to the coaches, and we have to respect that."

He also praised the competition within the squad, singling out the talented Vishal Kaith and Amrinder Singh.

"Vishal is a great keeper, a very talented player. I'm very happy for him. It's a pleasure to have him in the team, knowing there's someone who can push me just like Amrinder did.

"If our roles were reversed, I'd do the same for him. It's all about being in the team. It's not about who plays or doesn't; it's about achieving our goal for the Indian team.

"For me, it's important to do what I've learned from Sunil bhai. He always gives 100 percent, keeps a positive and competitive environment, and ensures the mood is good. We're all working towards one aim right now, which is to qualify for the Asian Cup," he signed off.