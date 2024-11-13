Coming Soon! World Pickleball League

'The league will begin as a city-based franchise setup, starting with six cities.'

IMAGE: All India Pickleball Association President Arvind Prabhoo, centre, with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gaurav Natekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy AIPA/Instagram

Pickleball takes centre court in India!

The prestigious World Pickleball Championship Series makes its debut in Mumbai, from November 12 to 17.

The Cricket Club of India will be transformed into a pickleball paradise, hosting over 600 players, including 55 international stars from powerhouses Australia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Pickleball, a sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, is rapidly gaining popularity in India. Its simple rules, low-impact nature, and social appeal have made it a hit among people of all ages. From young enthusiasts to seasoned athletes, pickleball courts are filling up across the country.

Globally, pickleball has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Emma Watson, and sports legends like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf championing the game.

Bollywood celebrities and international sports stars have been drawn to the sport. Businessman Anand Piramal has been spotted playing pickleball, adding to the sport's growing allure.

This excitement around pickleball has set the stage for India's World Pickleball League, set to launch by late 2024.

Spearheaded by Arjuna Award-winning retired tennis player Gaurav Natekar, the WPL will feature six franchises comprising both international stars and Indian talent.

With an estimated 8,000 registered pickleball players and close to 35,000 recreational players, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) anticipates that this number will reach one million within five years.

Natekar, the visionary behind India's World Pickleball League, has ambitious plans for the sport's future. He believes that with the right infrastructure, coaching and exposure, pickleball can flourish in India.

Looking ahead, he hopes to see pickleball reach Olympic recognition as it continues to thrive worldwide.

As pickleball catches on across India, Natekar and the WPL are determined to make it more than just a trend -- by ensuring its growth is sustainable and exciting for fans and players alike.

"The goal is to ensure pickleball doesn't follow the path of other sports in India that have struggled due to management issues," Gaurav Natekar tells Rediff.com's Laxmi Negi.

How did you first discover pickleball?

IMAGE: Gaurav Natekar and wife Arati Ponnappa, a retired tennis player like her husband. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Gaurav Natekar/Instagram

In 2023, we began noticing an increased demand from clients in our sports infrastructure business to build pickleball courts. With so many courts being set up, it became clear that the sport was gaining significant traction and had the potential to become something big.

How do you see pickleball evolving in India, and what are your goals for the sport?

The goal is to ensure pickleball doesn't follow the path of other sports in India that have struggled due to management issues. Pickleball's rapid rise in popularity and its accessibility make it especially promising, but it's crucial to guide its growth properly.

Through the World Pickleball League, we aim to create a platform where Indian players can showcase their talent and fans can experience top-quality international action. Our focus is also on grassroots development to sustain long-term interest and participation.

What are your long-term plans to support and promote pickleball at the grassroots level?

We have several plans for grassroots development, which we'll unveil progressively. Success will depend on nurturing the sport from the ground up through events, tournaments, and community engagement. Without a strong foundation, initiatives like the league won't thrive.

With the success of Indian pickleball players internationally and the upcoming Indian Premier League-style pickleball league, what's next?

What future do you envision for professional pickleball in India?

Our vision aligns with the federation's: To ensure that players have access to the infrastructure, coaching, and exposure they need. This approach will help the sport grow and establish itself within India's sports landscape.

With discussions around India hosting the 2036 Olympics, do you see pickleball making it to the Olympics?

Absolutely. For any sport, the ultimate goal is Olympic inclusion, and there's a strong movement within the pickleball community to make that a reality. With the sport's worldwide popularity, there’s a growing hope that it will eventually be recognised as an Olympic sport.

What strategies could be effective in building a dedicated fan base for pickleball in India, similar to cricket or badminton?

With so many people playing pickleball recreationally and professionally, a fanbase is inevitable. People are more likely to follow a sport they are familiar with, and pickleball's accessibility makes it easy for people to engage with as fans.

It's only a matter of time before we see audiences watching and supporting pickleball players in the same way they support other sports.