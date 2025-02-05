HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I have never seen anyone better than me: Ronaldo

I have never seen anyone better than me: Ronaldo

February 05, 2025 14:47 IST

'I am the most complete player who has ever existed.'

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, remains as confident as ever about his place in football history. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Birthday boy Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself the greatest footballer of all time.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, remains as confident as ever about his place in football history.

The former Real Madrid star, now playing in Saudi Arabia, believes his record speaks for itself.

“I am the greatest scorer in history," Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed."

"I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me."

 

The Portugal maestro hold the record for most goals in international soccer, with 135 goals in 217 matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of football, with a massive tally of 923 career goals.

