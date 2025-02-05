Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!

Armed with an unorthodox action, searing pace and an uncanny ability to extract movement from any surface, Jasprit Bumrah is the 1st fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets at an average of under 20.
A look at 10 memorable Bumrah dismissals.
Ollie Pope (Visakhapatnam, February 2024)
Hailed as one of the best deliveries ever bowled by a fast bowler.
Pope nearly fell over trying to block the yorker which swung in sharply and crashed into the base of the middle and leg stumps.
Ollie Pope (The Oval, September 2021)
A beautiful inswinger sneaked through between bat and pad to knock over the stumps and give Bumrah his 100th Test wicket.
Jonny Bairstow (The Oval, September 2021)
A scorching yorker seared in sharply into Bairstow, who hardly had the time to get his bat under it.
Bowled.
Travis Head (Melbourne, December 2024)
Expecting an outswinger, Head left a back of length delivery, only for the ball to dart back in late and clatter into the off stump -- a masterclass in deception.
Joe Root (Lord's, August 2021)
Bowling from wide of the crease, he angled the ball in before getting it to move away late, forcing Root to edge it straight to Virat Kohli at first slip.
A B de Villiers (Johannesburg, January 2018)
A brilliant ball to dismiss one of the world's best batters.
The ball kicked up from a length, struck the shoulder of AB's bat and flew to a fielder in the slips.
Faf du Plessis (Centurion, January 2018)
In the same series, Bumrah deceived Faf with a cleverly disguised slower ball.
The Proteas skip tried to drive the ball through the covers, miscued it.
Bumrah reacted quickly to take a one-handed catch.
Darren Bravo (North Sound, August 2019)
His mastery of swing was on display against Bravo who attempted an expansive cover drive, but the ball swung in sharply through the gap between bat and pad to leave the stumps in a mess.
Alastair Cook (The Oval, September 2018)
On his maiden tour of England, he produced a stunning delivery to break through Cook's defence; the inswinger moved back just enough to take the inside edge, clattering into the stumps.
Shaun Marsh (Melbourne, December 2018)
One of Bumrah's famous wickets came courtesy of a clever change of pace.
He dropped his speed to 115 kmph, catching Marsh off guard; the ball dipped sharply and trapped the Aussie plumb in front.