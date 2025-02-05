Dravid Loses Cool After...

IMAGE: A visibly upset Rahul Dravid after his SUV was hit by a goods auto in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Spandan Kaniyar/X

Rahul Dravid briefly lost his cool after his SUV was hit by a goods auto in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



According to local media reports, the incident occurred when Dravid was heading towards High Ground from the Indian Express Circle. The auto allegedly hit his car from behind, prompting the batting great to step out and confront the driver.



Dravid, known for his calm demeanour, was visibly upset as he engaged in a heated conversation with the auto driver in Kannada after inspecting the damage to his car.

He noted the driver's phone number and the auto's registration details before leaving the scene. However, no formal complaint was lodged.

'It might have been resolved on-site, like most other non-fatal small crashes. We haven't received any complaint,' a police officer was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald newspaper.