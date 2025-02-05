HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dravid Loses Cool After...

Dravid Loses Cool After...

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 05, 2025 09:52 IST

x

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: A visibly upset Rahul Dravid after his SUV was hit by a goods auto in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Spandan Kaniyar/X
 

Rahul Dravid briefly lost his cool after his SUV was hit by a goods auto in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred when Dravid was heading towards High Ground from the Indian Express Circle. The auto allegedly hit his car from behind, prompting the batting great to step out and confront the driver.

Dravid, known for his calm demeanour, was visibly upset as he engaged in a heated conversation with the auto driver in Kannada after inspecting the damage to his car.

Rahul Dravid

He noted the driver's phone number and the auto's registration details before leaving the scene. However, no formal complaint was lodged.

'It might have been resolved on-site, like most other non-fatal small crashes. We haven't received any complaint,' a police officer was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald newspaper.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant Or Rahul? Who Will India Pick?
Pant Or Rahul? Who Will India Pick?
J&K's Ranji Victories Have Stunned India
J&K's Ranji Victories Have Stunned India
'How I Bowled Kohli!'
'How I Bowled Kohli!'
Champions Trophy: '70% India, 30% Pak'
Champions Trophy: '70% India, 30% Pak'
Have you ever seen Rahul Dravid so angry?
Have you ever seen Rahul Dravid so angry?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

webstory image 2

Bed Linen 101: How Often Should You Wash?

webstory image 3

Affordable Boult Drift Max Smartwatch Now In India

VIDEOS

Watch: Firepower of Indian Army's Trishakti Corps2:12

Watch: Firepower of Indian Army's Trishakti Corps

Trump announces withdrawal from UN human rights body1:06

Trump announces withdrawal from UN human rights body

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno National Park0:20

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD