Aamir, Sachin At Irfan's Shaadi Anniv

Aamir, Sachin At Irfan's Shaadi Anniv

February 05, 2025 06:33 IST

SEE: Irfan Pathan celebrates wedding anniversary with Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and friends. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Instagram
 

Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in presence of family and friends.

Among those friends were Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Irfan and Safa cut a cake while Aamir, sitting beside the couple, was seen clapping and hugging Irfan.

Posting a video from the celebration on his Instagram handle, Irfan wrote: 'There were ppl in this room I use to admire from far but now call them friends thank you for making our wedding anniversary memorable Aamir bhai.'

Among others present were Zaheer Khan and his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, Aamir's former wife Kiran Rao and Sachin's wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar.

Irfan Pathan's Instagram post

On Monday, Irfan posted a picture with Safa, noting, 'YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ANSWER TO ALL MY PRAYERS. happy 9th my love.'

Irfan Pathan and Aaamir Khan

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

