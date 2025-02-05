HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cops Stop Raghu From Joining Team

February 05, 2025 11:47 IST

IMAGE: Nagpur cops stop India's throwdown specialist Raghu from joining the team! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ctrl C Ctrl Memes/X

The Nagpur police had to face some embarassment on Tuesday when the Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Raghu was not alllowed into the team hotel.

Video clips on social media showed the cops stopping Raghu, mistaking him for a fan, from entering the area where team members were offloading their luggage from the bus.

As fans who captured the whole drama were heard giggling and telling the cops, 'Arre coach hai yeh, bus se utara abhi,' Raghu looked amused before identifying himself to the cops, who then let him through.

Raghu, an unassuming member of the team's support staff, has been the throwdown specialist since 2011.

India's throwdown specialist Raghu with offie Washington Sundar at the team hotel in Nagpur on Tuesday

IMAGE: Throwdown Specialist Raghu with offie Washington Sundar at the team hotel in Nagpur, Februaty 4, 2025. Photograph: Washington Sundar/X

Raghu's throwdowns at India's net sessions have made Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma the batters they are today with his fast-paced side-on throws.

Raghu, who hails from Kumta in Karnataka, is beloved to the whole team and after the episode ensued on Tuesday, spinner Washington Sundar clicked a selfie with Raghu and captioned it with a heart emoji, 'Our own.'

