Bumrah For Bond!

February 04, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Could Jasprit Bumrah head to the 007 probables list with this dapper look? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/X
 

The James Bond franchise is neck deep in uncertainty.

It's been four years since the last 007 flick No Time To Die appeared on screens worldwide, it's been four years since Daniel Craig retired from playing Bond, but there is not a whiff of when the next movie will be released.

Meanwhile, the list of actors and non actors tipped to take over from Danny Craig grows longer and longer.

From Idris Elba (imagine a coloured Commander Bond!) to the current frontrunner, Jack Lowden who plays the disaster prone River Cartwright in Apple TV's delectable series Slow Horses.

An Indian gent may soon appear on the list if his missus has any say in the matter.

Sanjana Ganesan posted a pic of hubby otherwise known as the Living Nightmare of Batters Worldwide, all dapper in a black suit, pairing it with black shoes and an expensive watch.

'Trust me, he's not a Hollywood Actor,' Sanjana captioned the foto.

Bond movies thrive on action, so if Boom Boom's fragile back holds up, the bookies may add the planet's No. 1 bowler to the roster of 007 likelies and improve the odds on him. What say?

REDIFF CRICKET
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
