News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I don't follow the records, the records follow me'

'I don't follow the records, the records follow me'

May 28, 2024 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al Nasr's 4-2 win over Al Ittihad to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Al Nasr's Cristiano Ronaldo capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign on Monday.

The Portuguese 39-year-old scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win over Al Ittihad on the final matchday to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals.

 

'I don’t follow the records, the records follow me,' Ronaldo said on X.

The previous record was held by former Al Nasr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19.

Ronaldo, who played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, joined Al Nasr in January 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
My IPL 2024 Dream Team
My IPL 2024 Dream Team
T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!
T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!
PIX: EPL champs Man City's blue parade!
PIX: EPL champs Man City's blue parade!
'I've Rs 20L FD. How To Invest in MFs?'
'I've Rs 20L FD. How To Invest in MFs?'
Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village
Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village
T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!
T20 World Cup: Why India are the big favourites!
My IPL 2024 Dream Team
My IPL 2024 Dream Team

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

What's next for Nadal after French Open exit?

What's next for Nadal after French Open exit?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances