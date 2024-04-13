News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey: Aus edge India in fifth Test, sweep series 5-0

Hockey: Aus edge India in fifth Test, sweep series 5-0

Source: PTI
April 13, 2024 17:10 IST
India's goalkeeper Suraj Karkera is beaten as Hayward scores the equaliser  

IMAGE: India's goalkeeper Suraj Karkera is beaten as Jeremy Hayward scores the equaliser. Photograph: Hockey India//X

The Indian men's hockey team failed to avoid a 0-5 series whitewash after going down 2-3 in the fifth Test against Australia, completing a nightmare of a tour in Perth on Saturday.

The Indians entered the final game of the series after losing their previous four matches 1-5, 2-4, 1-2 and 1-3. The rubber was significant as far as preparation is concerned ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4th) and Boby Singh Dhami (53rd) were the goal scorers for India, while Australia sounded the board through Jeremy Hayward (20th), Ky Willott (38th) and Tim Brand (39th).

The Indians started the game with an attacking mindset. Jugraj Singh lobbed the ball up to Jarmanpreet Singh in the Aussie half but failed to connect with the forward line.

India took the lead in the fourth minute through Harmanpreet from a penalty corner as he registered his third goal of the series.

Australia equalised in the 20th minute through Hayward, who scored his seventh goal of the series from a set piece.

India's reserve custodian Suraj Karkera made a fine save to deny Nathan Ephraums.

Seconds from the half time, Australia secured a penalty corner but Karkera kept India in the hunt by making an excellent save with his right leg to deny Hayward.

India players celebrate after Harmanpreet Singh scores the opening goal through a penalty corner 

IMAGE: India players celebrate after Harmanpreet Singh scores the opening goal through a penalty corner. Photograph: Hockey India//X

India started brightly after the change of ends and secured a penalty in the 37th minute but Harmanpreet's flick missed the target.

The Kookaburras stunned the visitors once again by taking the lead a minute later through Willot, who deflected the ball in front of the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak from Nathan Ephraums's inch-perfect pass.

Australia added salt to India's wounds by extending the lead through an unmarked Brand who shot home from Eddie Ockenden's assist.

The Indians had chances and secured another penalty corner in the 42nd minute but Amit Rohidas shot wide.

The hosts too got two more penalty corners but the Indians defended well.

India meant business and looked to put pressure on the Australian defence in the final quarter.

Their efforts bore fruit when Dhami scored his first international goal with a reverse hit past Andrew Charter seven minutes from the hooter. But that was all India could manage as the Australian defence didn't commit any more mistakes, even though the visitors pressed hard.

