Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?

Is Suryakumar Yadav better than AB de Villiers?

April 12, 2024 17:00 IST
MI's Suryakumar Yadav was in his elements during his 19-ball 52 against RCB on Thursday

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav blew away the cobwebs with a rapid fifty in Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match to ease India's concerns over his return to action ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The top ranked batter in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar missed Mumbai's first three matches of the season as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

 

The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies but was out for a duck in his first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Suryakumar was back in his element in Thursday's home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, smashing 52 off 19 balls in a knock that included four sixes.

Surya's superb half-century garnered praise from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

'When Suryakumar Yadav shines, you don't want to see anyone. When I see this guy, I think he's a better version of AB De Villiers...if I was part of any team, he would be my first pick if he comes in the auction," he told Star Sports on 'Cricket Live'

David Warner's Instagram stories appreciating Suryakumar Yadav 

IMAGE: David Warner's Instagram stories appreciating Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: David Warner/Instagram

Surya's blitzy knock also got a reaction from Australia and Delhi Capitals' opener David Warner.

'I heart Suryakumar,' he posted on his Instagram stories.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped MI seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

