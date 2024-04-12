News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mary Kom quits as Paris Olympics chief-de-mission

Mary Kom quits as Paris Olympics chief-de-mission

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 12, 2024 15:56 IST
 Mary Kom

IMAGE: A bronze-medallist from the 2012 London Olympics, Mary was to be the logistical in-charge of the country's contingent at the July 26-August 11 Paris Games. Photograph: AIBA

Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom on Friday stepped down as India's chef-de-mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics, saying she is "left with no choice" due to some personal reasons.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced that Mary Kom had asked to be relieved from her position in a letter addressed to her.

 

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," the 41-year-old stated in a letter to Usha.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," she added.

The IOA had announced her appointment on March 21.

A bronze-medallist from the 2012 London Olympics, Mary was to be the logistical in-charge of the country's contingent at the July 26-August 11 Games.

"We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy," Usha said in a statement.

"I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom."

Usha said she had a conversation with Mary Kom after receiving her letter.

"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy," she said.

Source: PTI
