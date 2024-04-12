'The Sky Is The Limit For SKY'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav sounded the warning bells to opposition attacks after a 19-ball 52-run blitz against the Royals Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. April 11, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday got back into form with a quickfire 52 off just 19 balls against the Royals Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Surya, who had missed the first three IPL 2024 matches with injury, was out for a duck in the game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

On Thursday, he smoked the RCB bowling around, hitting five fours and four huge sixes to sound a warning to oppostion teams.

Suryakumar's display of unorthodox shot making included a scoop from outside the off stump that raced to the fine leg boundary and a sliced six off Reece Topley over deep point.

'I practise these shots a lot, it's in my muscle memory now,' SKY said at the post-match presentation.

Elaborating on his array of shots, he told Jio Cinema: 'I think about the shots I play beforehand, because I have practiced all of them during the nets. I try to make sure that I bat according to the situation of the game. If the game is progressing slowly, then I think of how I could possibly speed it up.'

'Whenever I go into bat, I always try to see how I can change the game and how I can control it with my abilities,' he added.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's half-century was decorated with an exhibiton of unorthodox shots. Photograph: BCCI

His blistering strokeplay and confidence has virtually assured him a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies come June.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was all praise for Surya's batting acumen.

'When his mind's free, he just lets loose. The sky is the limit for him when he's batting like that. He can hit them and does hit them all around the ground," Watson told Jio Cinema.

'When he's in the type of form like he showed tonight, the poor bowlers, no one can bowl anywhere.

'He's got an incredible awareness of the field, but then the skill to be able to manipulate the ball into those gaps, it's freakish stuff. The Mumbai Indians are very lucky to have him.'