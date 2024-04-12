News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Bumrah is a great learner of the game, wants to improve every day'

'Bumrah is a great learner of the game, wants to improve every day'

Source: PTI
April 12, 2024 14:47 IST
Jasprit Bumrah holds the Purple Cap after taking 10 wickets in five matches at an econony of 5.95

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah holds the Purple Cap after taking 10 wickets in five matches at an econony of 5.95. Photograph: BCCI

No bowler, except for the retired Lasith Malinga, can match Jasprit Bumrah's ability to single-handedly win games for his team and that's why the Indian pace spearhead is the superstar of the ongoing IPL, feels former spinner Harbhajan Singh.

 

Bumrah lived upto his reputation with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match here on Thursday night to share the purple cap with Yuzvendra Chahal. In awe of his performance, Harbhajan said the unassuming bowler is peerless.

"To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game....He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve," Harbhajan told Star Sports on 'Cricket Live'.

"And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, because it's a batter's game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL.

"He wins games on his day, like nothing. So, how many batters have done that?" he asked.

The only bowler who comes close to Bumrah's brilliance is Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who is incidentally the bowling coach of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format. So, unbelievable. So, the basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day.

"And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking...It's a great lesson for all the youngsters. When you're practicing, practice like you're playing the game," he pointed out.

Source: PTI
