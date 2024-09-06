News
Harvinder, Preeti flag-bearers for Paralympics closing ceremony

Harvinder, Preeti flag-bearers for Paralympics closing ceremony

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 18:02 IST
Harvinder Singh

IMAGE: Harvinder Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. Photograph: ANI

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preeti Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be India's flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Harvinder, 33, who had also scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics to add to the bronze he won in Tokyo in 2021, said carrying India's flag during the closing ceremony is the highest honour he could have dreamed of.

"Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams," said the Haryana-based Harvinder, who has impairment in both legs since he was a toddler.

Preeti Pal

IMAGE: Preeti Pal is the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics. Photograph: ANI

Preeti, 23, who clinched bronze medals in women's T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively, said she was thrilled with the news.

"It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony."

Preeti, born in Uttar Pradesh, is a T35 athlete, who suffers from coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

The Indian contingent's chef de mission Satya Prakash Sangwan said in a statement that the two athletes' performance will inspire the future generations.

"Harvinder Singh's historic gold in archery and Preeti Pal's stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination.

 

"Their role as flag-bearers at the closing ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes," said Sangwan.

India has so far won 26 medals, including six gold and nine silver --  their best ever performance at the Paralympics.

Source: PTI
Sindhu goes pink for breast cancer awareness!
When Manu, Aman Sat In KBC's Hot Seat
Mariyappan's Historic Hat-Trick!
PIX: Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play
It's official! Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals
ED raids houses of RG Kar ex-principal, aides; 1 held
'NIM To See Increase After Couple Of Quarters'

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD

Paris Paralympics: MIND-BOGGLING Pix!

