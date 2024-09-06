Sindhu teams with Pink Power Run to raise breast cancer awareness

IMAGE: India's badminton ace PV Sindhu at official announcement of the Pink Power Run in Hyderabad, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI/X

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has joined hands with Pink Power Run, a marathon to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The double Olympic medallist attended the official announcement of the 1st Edition of Pink Power Run which is set to take place this year in Hyderabad on September 29.

"I am very happy to be here...it is going to happen on September 29th...this Pink Power Run will create a lot of awareness regarding breast cancer in people..." Sindhu told ANI.

The Pink Power Run will feature three distinct categories -- a 3km, a 5km, and a 10km race.

The event's ambitious Guinness World Record attempt will have scores of participants assembling to create a colossal human image of a bird, adorned entirely in pink.

"It is a great honour to participate in the Pink Power Run, a remarkable initiative led by the Sudha Foundation. Sudha Reddy's unwavering dedication to raising awareness about breast cancer is truly commendable.

"By joining this event, I hope to contribute to a cause that affects countless women worldwide. Together, on September 29th, we'll run as a united force, symbolising our support for those battling this disease and promoting early detection and prevention," Sindhu added.

Sudha Reddy, a distinguished philanthropist and a member of UNICEF's International Council, underscored the paramount importance of early detection and regular screenings in the battle against breast cancer. She eloquently stated, "The Pink Power Run is more than just a race; it is a platform for survivors to share their inspiring narratives, to inspire others, and to forge a supportive community. By uniting as one, we can dismantle barriers, challenge stigmas, and empower individuals to take charge of their health."

Sindhu secured a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal in 2020, she returned home empty-handed for the first time in her career in the Olympics.