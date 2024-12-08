News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Gukesh reveals secret behind his Game 11 victory

Gukesh reveals secret behind his Game 11 victory

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 08, 2024 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh said the approach will not change even though he needs three draws from the remaining three games. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Teen chess sensation D Gukesh showcased remarkable composure and strategic brilliance to seize the lead in the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore on Sunday.

 

Overcoming an early setback in Game 1, Gukesh rebounded with resilience and masterful preparation, culminating in a critical win in Game 11.

"After Game 1, I had to show mental resistance because obviously it wasn't a pleasant thing to lose the first game of the World Championship, but then once I hit back, I've started to play good chess," said Gukesh during the press conference.

Gukesh had paid dearly in the opening game for unwarranted complications in his middle game as Liren, playing black, had drawn first blood by defeating the teenaged Indian to take the lead.

The Indian, however, struck back in the third game by showcasing an exemplary opening preparation to outwit the Chinese.

The Chinese player was left dejected as he immediately realised the mistake. Gukesh played the winning move in quick time.

D Gukesh

Gukesh said his team had done a great job of preparing him for the opening line in the 11th game.

"My team did some amazing work in this line. I looked at the line; I felt it was very interesting, and the risk-reward ratio was quite nice because I would surprising him for sure," said the teenager.

The Indian categorically rejected the belief that Liren was playing for a draw, saying his opponent too had been in a strong position in game 11.

"I don't think my opponent was playing for draws - he had some better positions in the match. It's a 14-game long match and you can't plan from the start to take the match to the tie-breaks, because in chess mistakes always happen."

"This game was just a rollercoaster, it could have easily gone the other way."

In between the game, Gukesh took a six-minute break and retired to his lounge area. When asked the reason behind it, the Indian said, "I was just drifting with these long things (variations). I was getting lower than him on the clock by now but I thought I should take a break... I was not thinking clearly. I told myself I have spoiled the advantage now, let me just make one move at a time, and somehow, things went very well."

Known to be very competitive, Gukesh said the approach will not change even though he needs three draws from the remaining three games.

"I will just try to play good games, obviously it's not possible to not think about the result but the focus and the process is on playing good games and that is the only way to get the result you want," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu's Pre-Wedding Glow
Sindhu's Pre-Wedding Glow
Defying age: Chhetri breaks ISL records
Defying age: Chhetri breaks ISL records
Sania, Izhaan Cheer Bayern Munich
Sania, Izhaan Cheer Bayern Munich
Woman transports brother's body 195 km on taxi roof
Woman transports brother's body 195 km on taxi roof
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren are F1 champions
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren are F1 champions
FDI inflows in India cross $1 trillion
FDI inflows in India cross $1 trillion
Try Ash Gourd Juice With Black Pepper This Winter
Try Ash Gourd Juice With Black Pepper This Winter

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances