Gukesh reveals secret behind his Game 11 victory

IMAGE: D Gukesh said the approach will not change even though he needs three draws from the remaining three games. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Teen chess sensation D Gukesh showcased remarkable composure and strategic brilliance to seize the lead in the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore on Sunday.

Overcoming an early setback in Game 1, Gukesh rebounded with resilience and masterful preparation, culminating in a critical win in Game 11.

"After Game 1, I had to show mental resistance because obviously it wasn't a pleasant thing to lose the first game of the World Championship, but then once I hit back, I've started to play good chess," said Gukesh during the press conference.

Gukesh had paid dearly in the opening game for unwarranted complications in his middle game as Liren, playing black, had drawn first blood by defeating the teenaged Indian to take the lead.

The Indian, however, struck back in the third game by showcasing an exemplary opening preparation to outwit the Chinese.

The Chinese player was left dejected as he immediately realised the mistake. Gukesh played the winning move in quick time.

Gukesh said his team had done a great job of preparing him for the opening line in the 11th game.

"My team did some amazing work in this line. I looked at the line; I felt it was very interesting, and the risk-reward ratio was quite nice because I would surprising him for sure," said the teenager.

The Indian categorically rejected the belief that Liren was playing for a draw, saying his opponent too had been in a strong position in game 11.

"I don't think my opponent was playing for draws - he had some better positions in the match. It's a 14-game long match and you can't plan from the start to take the match to the tie-breaks, because in chess mistakes always happen."

"This game was just a rollercoaster, it could have easily gone the other way."

In between the game, Gukesh took a six-minute break and retired to his lounge area. When asked the reason behind it, the Indian said, "I was just drifting with these long things (variations). I was getting lower than him on the clock by now but I thought I should take a break... I was not thinking clearly. I told myself I have spoiled the advantage now, let me just make one move at a time, and somehow, things went very well."

Known to be very competitive, Gukesh said the approach will not change even though he needs three draws from the remaining three games.

"I will just try to play good games, obviously it's not possible to not think about the result but the focus and the process is on playing good games and that is the only way to get the result you want," he said.