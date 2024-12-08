Sindhu's Pre-Wedding Glow

IMAGE: P V Sindhu has given us a peek into her pre-wedding celebrations. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

P V Sindhu, the badminton sensation, is all set to wed Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur.

As the wedding festivities are just around the corner, the double Olympic medalist has given us a peek into her pre-wedding celebrations.

Sindhu shared a stunning picture of herself adorned in a vibrant pink lehenga. 'Pinkalicious vibes', she captioned the post.

The heavily embroidered ensemble, with its intricate details and glitzy embellishments, is a perfect blend of traditional and modern. Her minimal makeup and open hair complemented the outfit beautifully.

As the countdown to her wedding day begins, we eagerly await more glimpses of Sindhu's bridal journey.