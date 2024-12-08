News
Home  » Sports » Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, seizes lead

Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, seizes lead

Last updated on: December 08, 2024 18:36 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh outplayed Ding Liren to seize lead. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched his second win over defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, taking a one-point lead by outplaying the Chinese in the 11th round in Singapore on Sunday.

 

With three more games to go in the 14-round classical format, the Indian leads 6-5, with the match likely having taken a decisive turn in favour of the 18-year-old Gukesh.

Gukesh Liren under time pressure and the Chinese blundered under pressure. Ding soon realised his mistake and immediately shook hands with the Indian.

Gukesh's win comes after seven consecutive drawn games -- and eight overall.

Liren had won the opening game to take the lead before Gukesh won the third game to draw parity, which was followed by seven stalemates.

