Defying age: Chhetri breaks ISL records

Sunil Chhetri creates history, becomes oldest hat-trick scorer in ISL in Bengaluru's win

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri became the oldest hat-trick scorer in the ISL history. Photograph: ISL/X

The legendary Sunil Chhetri etched his name in the Indian Super League (ISL) record books on Saturday, becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the league's history as he powered Bengaluru FC to a commanding 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters.

At 40 years and 126 days, Chhetri became the oldest hat-trick scorer in the ISL history, surpassing Bartholomew Ogbeche who did it for Hyderabad FC against FC Goa at 38 years and 96 days old in January 2023.

The former India captain, who retired from international football earlier this year, struck in the 8th, 73rd and 90+8 minutes, while Ryan Williams scored the other goal for the Blues in the 38th minute.

Jesus Jimenez (56th) and Freddy Lallawmawma (67th) were the goal scorers for Kerala Blasters.

Bengaluru FC were clinical in converting the limited opportunities that they created, as four of their five shots on target resulted in goals.

The duo of Chhetri and Williams were critical in helping the Blues take a 2-0 advantage in the first-half of the game.

The home side were pressing forward from the onset, exploring a host of opportunities to find the back of the net.

Williams was central in that endeavour, driving to the flank with the ball before lobbing in a precise cross for Chhetri in the eighth minute. The striker timed his run to perfection and thundered in the assist to break the deadlock.

From provider, Williams turned the scorer in the 38th minute. Operating in the final third, Williams received a pass from Edgar Mendez at the edge of the box on the right side. Instead of playing a short pass forward, Williams curled in an excellent shot into the top left corner to add another goal to his side's tally.

Kerala Blasters entered the second half of the match with arguably greater intensity, taking the game to the opposition.

Noah Sadaoui played a key role in that, setting up an assist for Jesus Jimenez in the 56th minute. Jimenez's left footed effort found its way into the centre of the goal to cut the deficit.

With momentum swaying in their favour, Kerala Blasters equalised in the 67th minute. Freddy Lallawmawma's exceptional aerial abilities came to the fore as he scored from a Adrian Luna's cross following a corner.

Bengaluru FC immediately got together and their seasoned frontline took the lead in that. Six minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Chhetri interlinked in the attacking half, as the Argentine orchestrated the goal with his accurate pass from a fast break, picking the latter on the centre of the box. Chhetri deposited the ball into the bottom left corner.

To his credit, Chhetri kept finding himself in goal-scoring opportunities and that was consistent right until the end of the game.

In the added time of the second half, Chinglensana Singh turned to Chhetri following a set piece scenario and the striker was perfectly positioned in the middle of the 18-yard area. His finishing finesse was visible again, as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to complete a treble of goals.

Resurgent East Bengal FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in ISL

East Bengal FC registered their third consecutive clean sheet as they blanked Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Chennai.

PV Vishnu (54th) and Jeakson Singh (84th) were on the scoresheet as East Bengal recorded their first victory away from home in the competition in this campaign.

The loss meant that Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four games of the ongoing season.

Chennaiyin FC had the upper hand for most of the first half. They enjoyed the lion's share of possession with Connor Shields playing a pivotal role in creating chances and stretching the East Bengal defence in wide areas.

Despite controlling play, the Marina Machans had nothing to show for as the visitors held their lines brilliantly and absorbed pressure.

Although they failed to break the deadlock, Owen Coyle's men quickly recycled possession after losing it. They also managed to isolate Dimitrios Diamantakos upfront, cutting him from any supplies from the midfield.

Shields and Daniel Chima Chukwu were at the end of a few openings but either the East Bengal backline or Prabhshukhan Singh Gill were in their way to the goal.

Chennaiyin FC's best chance of the half came to Laldinpuia Pachuau when he leapt the highest from a Shields corner but his subsequent header lacked power and didn't trouble Gill at all in goal.

While Chennaiyin FC failed to capitalise on their chances, they also made sure that they didn't allow the visitors to create many openings in the first period.

Before this match, five out of eight meetings between these two teams were goalless at half-time and this one followed the same route.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC continuing their dominance in possession. It was Farukh Chaudhury, who found himself in the mix of two chances but he wasn't clinical enough to test Gill in goal.

In the 49th minute, Oscar Bruzon decided to replace Diamantakos with Cleiton Silva, providing more fluidity in attack for the Red and Gold Brigade.

In the 54th minute, the hosts were the ones to blink first as East Bengal broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Vishnu.

A brilliantly delivered dink ball from Naorem Mahesh Singh unleashed Saul Crespo in the penalty box before the Spaniard pulled the trigger. His initial shot was saved by Mohammed Nawaz but Vishnu reacted to the rebound before Laldinliana Renthlei and slotted it home.

In the 59th minute, Crespo was stretchered out of the ground after pulling his hamstring and was replaced by Jeakson Singh. Soon, Coyle also turned to his reinforcements by bringing in Wilmar Jordan Gil and Vincy Barretto to add more flair upfront.

The sustained pressure from the visitors paid off eventually when Jeakson doubled the lead in the 84th minute with a long-range stunner which nestled into the top left corner of the net.

With that goal, East Bengal FC secured their second win of the season whereas Chennaiyin FC remain winless at home in the ongoing season.