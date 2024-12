IMAGE: A night to remember at the Allianz Arena for Sania Mira and son Izhaan. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Tennis legend Sania Mirza and her adorable son Izhaan recently had an unforgettable experience at the iconic Allianz Arena.

The dynamic duo was spotted cheering on mighty Bayern Munich.

Izhaan enjoyed a grand football-themed birthday bash in Dubai.

The Allianz Arena visit is a testament to Izhaan's growing passion for football.