Home  » Sports » Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!

Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: December 08, 2024 17:04 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh spent 28.4 per cent of his total time with his eyes closed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh once again matched the defending champion, Ding Liren of China, during the ongoing 11th game of their FIDE World Chess Championship on Sunday in Singapore.

Interestingly, FIDE revealed that Gukesh spent 28.4 per cent of his total time with his eyes closed during the game. When asked about this unique habit, Gukesh explained: “It’s just something I usually do during games. Sometimes, closing my eyes helps me focus better and calculate more effectively. For me, it’s quite normal.”

 

This calm and contemplative approach has become a defining characteristic of Gukesh’s gameplay at the championship.

D Gukesh

 

REDIFF SPORTS
