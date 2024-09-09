News
Rediff.com  » Sports » GM Vaishali's mission in London: More than just chess

GM Vaishali's mission in London: More than just chess

Source: PTI
September 09, 2024 13:41 IST
Chess Grandmaster R Vaishali

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Vaishali/Instagram

Set to make her debut in the Global Chess League alongside the great Viswanathan Anand, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali says doing well in the star-studded event is not the only target on her mind when she lands in the British Capital next month.

Taking a ride on the London Eye also figures quite high on the agenda.

The 23-year-old Grandmaster was among the top picks at the league's player draft held in August. The event's second edition will be held in London from October 3 to 12 at Friends House.

 

Chess Grandmaster R Vaishali

Speaking about playing alongside five-time world champion Anand for Ganges Grandmasters and against her brother R Praggnanandhaa's team, Alpine SG Pipers, Vaishali said, "This will be a very special event for me to play alongside Vishy sir in the same team."

"It is a wonderful opportunity for me. My brother Pragg is on Magnus Carlen's team, which is great as well. Of course, we won't compete against each other, but our teams are different."

Anand has had a huge role to play in mentoring both Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali.

In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system. Vaishali described it as an interesting and unique format.

"To have many strong players in one team, we get to discuss a lot about the game and share ideas. It will definitely help players improve individually," she added.

Chess Grandmaster R Vaishali

Away from the game, Vaishali has already planned her off-the-board adventures in the city.

"The last time I visited London was five years ago. Back then, I missed going to the London Eye ride, so it's the best opportunity for me to visit this time," she signed off.

Source: PTI
