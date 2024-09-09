All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos

Photograph: Kind courtesy US Open Tennis/X

Aryna Sabalenka roared to her third Grand Slam title at the 2024 US Open, and her victory wasn't just marked by powerful serves and fierce competition. It also featured a unique tribute from her fitness coach, Jason Stacy.

Born in the year of the tiger according to the Chinese zodiac, Sabalenka's affinity for the animal transcends mere birth year. A permanent tribute adorns her left forearm -- a portrait of a tiger, a symbol of strength and determination.

'I dreamt of a tiger tattoo one day, and I just went for it,' she revealed in a Tennis Channel interview, her voice hinting at the impulsive yet purposeful nature of the decision.

During the 2024 US Open final, all eyes were on Sabalenka as she battled her way towards her first US Open title. But amidst the intensity, another figure on the sidelines stole the show: Her fitness coach, Jason Stacy.

Stacy, sporting a head-turning temporary tattoo of a tiger on his forehead, became an instant Internet sensation. This wasn't a random act of support -- it was the culmination of a playful bet.

'Jason promised me,' Sabalenka revealed after her victory, 'if I make it to the finals, he's gonna put it on his forehead.' Amusement flickered in her voice as she added, 'I wish it was a little bit lower... it would be cooler right?'