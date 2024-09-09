News
PICS: Paris Paralympics end with rainy electro party

September 09, 2024 03:52 IST
The Paralympic flag is waved amid rain during the closing ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Paralympic flag is waved amid rain during the closing ceremony at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

The Paris 2024 Games came to a close like they started, in the rain, but amidst a festive atmosphere with an electro-party at the Stade de France to conclude the Paralympics on Sunday.

Some 24 French DJs, including electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre as well as Cassius, played in the final part of the event.

 

Earlier, the 169 delegations paraded to the tunes of French classics which got the spectators singing along.

The flags of hosts France and the United States, which will host the next Games at Los Angeles in 2028, are hoisted during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: The flags of hosts France and the United States, which will host the next Games at Los Angeles in 2028, are hoisted. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Paralympic flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who then presented it to the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass - the first Black woman mayor to receive the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony.

The American national anthem was performed by Ali Stroker.

The extinguishing of the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony.

IMAGE: The extinguishing of the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

"Nobody wants these Games to come to an end," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said as Paris passes the baton to Los Angeles for the next Summer Games.

"We beat a lot of records so tonight let's beat another one. I'm asking you to give the para athletes the longest, loudest, craziest ovation they ever received," he added to deafening cheers from the 64,000 spectators, in sharp contrast to boos from the crowd when French President Emmanuel Macron appeared.

A general view of the Paralympics closing ceremony at the rain-soaked Stade de France.

IMAGE: A general view of the Paralympics closing ceremony at the rain-soaked Stade de France. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Estanguet also urged the spectators and viewers not to forget "this summer when France was happy."

The Olympic cauldron, which was supposed to be lifted up in the sky in a hot-air balloon one last time from the Jardin des Tuileries near the Louvre Museum, was grounded due to the rain, before the flame was put out, the only sad note of the night.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
