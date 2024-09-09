News
Rediff.com  » Sports » What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?

What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 09, 2024 11:05 IST
Jannik Sinner overpowered Taylor Fritz in straight sets to become the first Italian man to win the US Open on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

For the second night in a row, the home fans were left disappointed after American sixth seed Jessica Pegula lost to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final.

A look at the celebs who attended the finals at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York:

Taylor Swift with boyfriend Travis Kelce

IMAGE: Pop superstar Taylor Swift with boyfriend Travis Kelce, the American professional football player, at the US Open men's singles final in New York on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

 

Elon Musk

IMAGE: Elon Musk -- who is on course to be the world's first trillionaire -- enjoys the action in the men's singles final on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Actor Eddie Redmayne and singer Jon Bon Jovi

IMAGE: Oscar winning actor Eddie Redmayne, right, with singer-musician Jon Bon Jovi. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Maria Sharapova

IMAGE: Maria Sharapova, who won the US Open women's singles title in 2006, enjoys the action from the stands. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Actor Dustin Hoffman

IMAGE: Oscar winning actor Dustin Hoffman. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Actor Matthew McConaughey

IMAGE: Matthew McConaughey cheered fellow American Taylor Fritz during the men's final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

American comedian and writer Stephen Colbert

IMAGE: American host Stephen Colbert. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

 

Anna Wintour greets Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: F1 great Lewis Hamilton looked stylish as ever as he chatted with fellow Briton Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of the American fashion magazine, Vogue during the women's singles final on Saturday.

 

Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha were in the stands supporting Pegula and interacted with her before the game.

 

Noah Lyles

IMAGE: Noah Lyles won the 100m event at the Paris Olympics last month in the closest 100m final in Olympic history.

 

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with partner Georgios Frangulis

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with partner Georgios Frangulis after winning the final. Brazilian businessman Frangulis is the founder of Oakberry, a global superfood brand.

 

Aryna Sabalenka receives her trophy from tennis legend Billie Jean King

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka receives her trophy from tennis legend Billie Jean King, who won an incredible 12 Grand Slam singles titles and a further 27 in doubles and mixed doubles.

 

Actress Rebel Wilson in the stands

IMAGE: Actress-comic Rebel Wilson in the stands.

 

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and actor Peter Sarsgaard

IMAGE: Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

 

Chazz Palminteri

IMAGE: American actor Chazz Palminteri.

 

Actress Courteney Cox and skier Mikaela Shiffrin

IMAGE: Actress Courteney Cox, second left in bottom row, with skier Mikaela Shiffrin, right.

 

Comedian and actress Gabby Bryan

IMAGE: Comedian and actress Gabby Bryan, right.

 

Actor John Krasinski and daughter in the stands

IMAGE: Actor John Krasinski and daughter in the stands.

All Photographs: Reuters

 
REDIFF SPORTS
