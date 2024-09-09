News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill Is 25: How Ahmedabad Celebrated

Shubman Gill Is 25: How Ahmedabad Celebrated

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 09, 2024 07:23 IST
Shubman Gill celebrates his 25th birthday

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X
 

On his 25th birthday, Shubman Gill was honoured with a special art installation in Ahmedabad. The artwork, displayed at Boxpark Gota, allowed fans to celebrate with the star batter and Gujarat Titans captain.

 

Yuvraj Singh took to social media to wish his mentee a happy birthday, sharing a compilation of Gill's career highlights and a playful dance video.

'Wishing a Happy Birthday to our very own #GillSahab really proud of the journey you're on - stay focused, work hard and enjoy the ride! Have a lovely year ahead P.S. love the dance steps in the end @ShubmanGill'.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/X

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and the next ICC chairman, also extended his birthday wishes to the rising star, expressing confidence in Gill's future for Team India.

'Wishing a very happy birthday to our rising star, Shubman Gill! You've started your international career with incredible poise and confidence. I'm looking forward to many more match-winning knocks from you for Team India. Best wishes for the year ahead!'

