News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Prez says no Russian flag at Paris Olympics

French Prez says no Russian flag at Paris Olympics

September 07, 2023 20:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris Olympic Games headquarters

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said no Russian flag should fly at next year's Paris Olympics, with Russian athletes' participation an issue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide.

Ukraine has threatened a boycott of the Games though it may drop that if athletes from war allies Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag rather than national colours.

 

"Of course, there can be no Russian flag during the Paris Games, I think there is a consensus on that matter. Because Russia, as a country, is not welcome at a time where it has committed war crimes and deported children," Macron told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"The real question, that the Olympic organisation should decide upon, is what place can be given to the Russian athletes (...) an issue that should not be politicized."

Ukrainians should be involved in IOC meetings on the matter, he added.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed tens of thousands, destroyed cities, uprooted millions and hammered the economy. Russian troops used Belarus as a staging ground for their abortive attack on Kyiv early on in the invasion.

Some Ukrainian athletes see their nation's current blanket ban on competing against Russians and Belarusians -- regardless of the flag athletes from those two countries compete under -- as a self-inflicted wound damaging sports stars' careers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'
'If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi'
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'
'A natural' Kishan is a 'long-term' asset for India
'A natural' Kishan is a 'long-term' asset for India
Kings Cup: India's 11-match unbeaten streak ends
Kings Cup: India's 11-match unbeaten streak ends
Ministry scraps human safety tests for EV batteries
Ministry scraps human safety tests for EV batteries
Skip Nizam records for OBC tag, says Maratha activist
Skip Nizam records for OBC tag, says Maratha activist
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'
'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Kings Cup: India's 11-match unbeaten streak ends

Kings Cup: India's 11-match unbeaten streak ends

India WC squad: Have selectors missed a trick?

India WC squad: Have selectors missed a trick?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances