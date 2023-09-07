IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo spent over a decade in Spain with Ronaldo representing Real Madrid and Messi wearing the iconic Barcelona colours of blue and garnet. The duo won numerous titles for their teams single-handedly with their goal-scoring abilities, be it the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, Copa Del Ray, FIFA Club World Cup. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images and Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Star Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that one does not have to hate Lionel Messi to be his fan, but he is not friends with the legendary World Cup-winning striker and they share respect for each other.

The Portuguese talked about his relationship with Messi, with whom he had a highly competitive individual rivalry in the last decade which is a massive chapter of European Football history. It ended this decade with both of them leaving European Football at club level.

Ronaldo admitted that both of them changed the history of football and urged his fans to not hate on Messi.

"If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi. The two changed the history of football and are respected. Rivalry? I do not see those things like that, we shared the stage for 15 years. I am not saying we are friends but we respect each other," he told reporters, according to Goal.com.

The duo spent over a decade in Spain with Ronaldo representing Real Madrid and Messi wearing the iconic Barcelona colours of blue and garnet. The duo won numerous titles for their teams single-handedly with their goal-scoring abilities, be it the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, Copa Del Ray, FIFA Club World Cup.

Last year, Messi won the FIFA World Cup that finally completed him as a footballer, something which Ronaldo is yet to achieve.

After dominating European football for years, both stars left Europe in their late 30s with Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi signing a deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. Both have captured trophies with their new clubs, with Ronaldo winning the Arab Club Champions Cup this year and Messi leading his side to their first-ever title, the Leagues Cup 2023.

Ronaldo will be in action during Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday against Slovakia while Messi will lead his side against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday.