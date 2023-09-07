'He just needs 30 balls to change the game'

IMAGE: 'Given a choice, I will make him play every time. You can't waste a talent like Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh sees Suryakumar Yadav as the X-factor in the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup and said he is the most impactful middle-order batter in India right now.

Despite not able to recreate his T20 magic in the ODI format, Suryakumar, who is the world's No 1 T20I batter, managed to hold onto his spot in the 15-member squad for the World Cup that had led to a debate over the exclusion of Sanju Samson and rising all-rounder Tilak Varma.

"Suryakumar is a complete package. In the number where he bats, I don't think there is any other better player than him in India. What he can accomplish at No 5 or 6, even Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma), or Sanju (Samson) cannot replicate," Harbhajan said during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports.

An ace of 360-degree hitting, Suryakumar is going through a lean patch and has not scored a fifty in his last 18 innings.

"Many would say what he has done in ODIs? But the impact he has made in T20s is enough. If plays an impactful innings that would make the difference," the 43-year-old said.

"When you bat from the 35th over, you need a game where you can find the gaps in the field, and nobody is better than Surya in doing that. He needs just 30 balls to change the game.

"Given a choice, I will make him play every time. You can't waste such a talent like Surya."

Harbhajan said the onus would be on senior duo of Rohit and Virat to give the team a good start.

"A lot will depend on Rohit and Virat Kohli and how they bat because Shreyas has just come back from an injury. Ishan Kishan looked good. KL Rahul will play or not, we don't know. Hardik Pandya will also play a key role like Rohit or Virat.

"So, I believe they will all have to come together, play some amazing kind of cricket to lift the Cup. Otherwise, it will be very challenging to be honest."

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup in a Super 4 clash on Sunday and Harbhajan feels it would be a 50-50 contest.

"Yes, when you play together for six-eight months before any big tournament makes a huge difference. You know your roles, the expectations, the tempo you need to maintain.

"All these things matter a lot going into the World Cup, it becomes easier. Earlier whenever there's an India-Pakistan contest, 80 per cent chance would be for us. But nowadays it's like 50-50, because of their settled squad (Pakistan).

"It will be a bit of disadvantage for India, but also it will be an opportunity for them to get them settled in whatever time they have. If the bonding comes, starts falling in place," he said.