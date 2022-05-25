News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Maiden grand slam win for India's Ramkumar at French Open

Maiden grand slam win for India's Ramkumar at French Open

Source: PTI
May 25, 2022 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ramkumar Ramanathan partnered with American Hunter Reese to win his first main draw win at a Grand Slam. Photograph:Kind Courtesy Twitter / Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan cherished his first ever main draw win at a Grand Slam as he combined with American Hunter Reese to beat the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the men's doubles event of the French Open, here on Wednesday.

Ramkumar, who has made umpteen attempts to crack a singles main draw of a Grand Slam without success, and Reese beat their rivals 7-6(4) 6-3 in their opening round of the clay court major.

 

The 27-year-old Indian had broken into the doubles top-100 early this year, following his maiden ATP Tour title win with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Adelaide and at home in Pune, competing in the Tata Open Maharashtra.

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop had progressed to the second round with 6-4 6-1 win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: Eliminator 1: LSG vs RCB: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: Eliminator 1: LSG vs RCB: Who Will Win?
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Mary, Meet World Champion Nikhat Zareen
Mary, Meet World Champion Nikhat Zareen
Court rejects Yasin Malik's claim he followed ahimsa
Court rejects Yasin Malik's claim he followed ahimsa
Hockey India boss in legal trouble
Hockey India boss in legal trouble
PIX: Monsoon Beckons Mumbai
PIX: Monsoon Beckons Mumbai
French Open: Raducanu, Sakkari shocked in Round Two
French Open: Raducanu, Sakkari shocked in Round Two

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Hockey India boss in legal trouble

Hockey India boss in legal trouble

French Open: Raducanu, Sakkari shocked in Round Two

French Open: Raducanu, Sakkari shocked in Round Two

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances