French Open Final: Sinner takes 2-set lead vs Alcaraz

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his French Open final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won the second set 7-6 (4) on tie-break to go 2-0 up in the men's singles final of the French Open against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Sunday.

After pocketing the first set 6-4, Sinner began the second set emphatically, gaining a 4-1 lead. Alcaraz broke Sinner twice to make it 5-4 and the latter was serving for the set when the World No. 2 Spaniard staged a stunning comeback to take the game to the tie-breaker.

Sinner was leading 40-30 in the decisive game but Alcaraz came up with an outstanding shot, wrong-footing the Italian with a sublime forehand winner down the right to draw parity before clinching the game to make it 5-5.

Earlier, in the first set, the two went toe-to-toe till the fourth game before Alcaraz gained the upper hand, breaking Sinner's serve in the fifth game. The Italian, however, came back strongly, returning the favour in the sixth game.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates a point. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Sinner again broke the defending champion again and won the set 6-4, cashing in on consecutive unforced errors from the Spaniard.

Sinner went ahead 30-40 with a pinpoint cross-court return, before Alcaraz came up with an unforced serve to go 0-1 down. The first set lasted an hour and three minutes.

IMAGE: Carloz Alcaraz returns a shot. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Alcaraz will be looking to become only the third man to retain his Roland Garros title this century after Rafael Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten.

The Spaniard has won the last four encounters with Sinner and leads 7-4 in the head-to-head.

IMAGE: Carloz Alcaraz in action during the final. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Sinner eyes his fourth Grand Slam title, and third in a row.

In their last meeting, at the final of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May this year, the 22-year-old Alcaraz had beaten the Italian.