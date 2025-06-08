Rinku Singh gets engaged to Priya Saroj

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj during their engagement in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Screegrab Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Uniting sports and politics in a graceful celebration, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj at The Centrum, a luxury hotel in Lucknow, on Sunday.

The star-studded event was attended by popular cricketers and political bigwigs, including Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla among others.

The videos and images of the function instantly went viral on social media platforms as netizens praised the humble but elegant ceremony.

The bride looked charming in a pastel pink and ivory floral lehenga, while the groom wore a classic white sherwani to complement her.

The marriage was fixed by mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh recently.

The wedding, slated for November 18 this year, is set to be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi.

As the duo opened a new chapter in their lives, , Bhagwati Saroj, Priya's uncle, could not hide his excitement. "Today is a day of great pride and joy... It is a matter of great pride for us that an international wedding is taking place for the first time in my community...," he said.

Priya’s father and Samajwadi Party legislator, Tufani Saroj, also expressed his delight and blessed the couple.

Rajeev Shukla said, "Rinku and Priya are very successful in their chosen fields. May both have a great married life."

Rinku, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

Priya is among India’s youngest MPs, representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.