French Open: Olympic Champions Take Home Doubles Title

French Open: Olympic Champions Take Home Doubles Title

June 08, 2025 17:56 IST

IMAGE: Italian pair Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani with the French Open women's doubles trophy in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Kazakh Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to win the women's doubles title at the French Open on Sunday.

It was the first Grand Slam trophy for the second-seeded Italians, who also won the Paris 2024 Olympics doubles title on the same court last year.

It was also 38-year-old veteran Errani's second title this week after also clinching the French Open mixed doubles title with compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

The pairs traded breaks midway through the first set before the Olympic gold medallists, who had reached the final at the French Open last year, bagged it with another break at 5-4.

Danilina, a 2022 Australian Open doubles finalist, and Krunic bounced back, easily earning the second set but they were broken twice at the start of the third as the Italians raced to a 5-0 lead.

 

The Italians, sixth in the doubles rankings, wrapped up their first Grand Slam title as a pair when Krunic sank a forehand into the net.

Paolini, who reached both the women's singles and doubles final at the French Open last year, had lost in the fourth round of this year's singles edition.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
