WTC Final: Smith vs Rabada battle steals the spotlight

IMAGE: The marquee battle between Steve Smith and Kagiso Rabada could define the World Test Championship Final. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

As Australia and South Africa gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's, the spotlight is on the electrifying duel between Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith and South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.



Australia are aiming to etch their name in history as the first team to defend the ICC WTC mace, following their 2023 triumph over India at The Oval. Meanwhile, South Africa is hungry for their maiden world cricket title, eager to overcome years of World Cup disappointments.



Smith vs Rabada: Head-to-Head

This marquee battle could define the World Test Championship Final.



In 15 innings, Smith has scored 128 runs off Rabada in 262 balls, averaging 48.85 with a strike rate of 32.00. Rabada has dismissed him four times, while Smith has struck 16 fours and two sixes, playing 207 dot balls.



Smith and Rabada at Lord's

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada has an excellent records at Lord's with 13 wickets in two Tests, at an average of 19.38. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Rabada boasts an exceptional record at Lord's, with an average of 19.38 -- the best among bowlers in the final with at least two Tests at the venue.



In two matches, he has claimed 13 wickets, with a best of 5/52, outshining Australia's Pat Cummins (21.10), Josh Hazlewood (26.15), and Mitchell Starc (33.62).



Smith, meanwhile, thrives at Lord's, amassing 525 runs in five Tests across nine innings at an average of 58.33, including two centuries and two fifties. His most recent knock at the venue was a commanding 110 against England in the 2023 Ashes.



Smith's form and Rabada's ambition

IMAGE: Steve Smith has scored 525 runs in five Tests at Lord's an average of 58.33, including two centuries and two fifties. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Fresh off scoring 10,000 Test runs and notching four centuries in his last five Tests against India and Sri Lanka, Smith is poised to dominate Rabada's searing pace.



In ICC knockout matches, he averages 58.40, with 584 runs in 12 innings, including two centuries and four fifties, his best being 121 in the 2023 WTC final.

Rabada, meanwhile, is on the cusp of history. With 327 Test wickets at an average of 22.00, he is four shy of surpassing Proteas legend Allan Donald (330 wickets).



In international cricket, Rabada's 566 wickets in 241 matches put him seven wickets from overtaking Jacques Kallis (572 wickets) to become South Africa's fifth-highest wicket-taker. Dale Steyn (439 Test wickets) and Shaun Pollock (823 international wickets) lead their respective charts.



In ICC knockout stages, Rabada has six wickets in four matches at an average of 26.83, with a best of 2/14 and an economy of 7.00. This final offers him a chance to cement his legacy.