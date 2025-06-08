HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Khaleel's triple strike puts India A in control on Day 3

Khaleel's triple strike puts India A in control on Day 3

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 08, 2025 16:28 IST

x

Khaleel Ahmed

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets in the morning session as England Lions stumbled on Day 3 of the unofficial Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets to put India A in control against England Lions on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton, on Sunday.

Resuming on 192/3, England Lions lost the wicket of the well-set Jordan Cox, who was caught behind off Khaleel for 45.

The left-arm pacer then struck a double blow when he dismissed James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries in his 13th

over.

England Lions slipped to 225/6 in 55 overs, losing three wickets for 33 runs in nine overs as India A looked on course to take the first innings lead.

 

India A had posted 348 in their first innings courtesy of K L Rahul's splendid knock of 116, while Dhruv Jurel stroked 52.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We don't need to take the IPL abroad'
'We don't need to take the IPL abroad'
Team India's first training session in UK
Team India's first training session in UK
Jadeja Shares 'Good Vibes' From London
Jadeja Shares 'Good Vibes' From London
What's on Siraj's Wallpaper?
What's on Siraj's Wallpaper?
Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England
Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday party with her boyfriend0:48

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday...

Hrithik Roshan s ex wife Suzanne Khan attended Ekta Kapoor s birthday party with her boyfriend0:48

Hrithik Roshan s ex wife Suzanne Khan attended Ekta...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD