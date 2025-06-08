Khaleel's triple strike puts India A in control on Day 3

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets in the morning session as England Lions stumbled on Day 3 of the unofficial Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets to put India A in control against England Lions on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton, on Sunday.



Resuming on 192/3, England Lions lost the wicket of the well-set Jordan Cox, who was caught behind off Khaleel for 45.



The left-arm pacer then struck a double blow when he dismissed James Rew (10) and George Hill (0) off successive deliveries in his 13th

over.England Lions slipped to 225/6 in 55 overs, losing three wickets for 33 runs in nine overs as India A looked on course to take the first innings lead.

India A had posted 348 in their first innings courtesy of K L Rahul's splendid knock of 116, while Dhruv Jurel stroked 52.