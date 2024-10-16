PIX: Messi magic leads Argentina to win; Brazil cruise

Messi hat-trick leads Argentina to big win





IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal against Bolivia during the World Cup 2026 qualifying match at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and had a hand in two more goals as Argentina crushed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.



Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's sixth goal to complete his hat-trick. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.



Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

IMAGE: A jubilant Lionel Messi after completing his hat-trick. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

Argentina controlled the second half and substitute Thiago Almada added a fourth from Nahuel Molina's pass in the 70th minute before Messi scored twice late on to cap a terrific performance.



Copa America winners Argentina top the standings on 22 points, three clear of Colombia.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's fifth goal. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.



Raphinha's penalty double powers Brazil to victory





IMAGE: Andreas Pereira scores Brazil's third goal against Peru during the World Cup 2026 qualifying match at Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Raphinha converted a penalty in each half to guide an improved Brazil to a 4-0 home win over Peru in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.



Building on last week's 2-1 comeback win in Chile, Brazil looked livelier from the start and dominated possession, with late goals from Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique putting the gloss on an impressive performance.



Brazil, who had lost four of five qualifiers before their win in Chile on Thursday, are fourth in the standings on 16 points after 10 games, trailing third-placed Uruguay on goal difference.



"I think we needed this, it was really important winning both games to get back on track," Raphinha told Brazilian television Globo.



"They were two games that we managed to control. It's a long way from perfect, but I believe we're on the right track."



After hitting the crossbar in the 24th minute, Raphinha gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Peru defender Carlos Zambrano was penalised for handball.



The Barcelona forward extended Brazil's lead from the spot in the 54th minute after Zambrano had fouled Savinho in the box.

IMAGE: Raphinha scores Brazil's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Substitute Pereira scored Brazil's third with an acrobatic volley in the 72nd minute, brilliantly finishing a cross from Luiz Henrique, who wrapped up the win two minutes later with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Argentina hammered Bolivia 6-0 and top the standings on 22 points, three points ahead of Colombia, who thrashed last-placed Chile 4-0.



Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring for Colombia with a deflected header in the 34th minute and Luis Diaz doubled their lead early in the second half with an easy finish into an empty net after a bad mistake by the visiting side's defence.



Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra wrapped up the win as Chile suffered a fifth consecutive defeat in qualifying.



Paraguay beat Venezuela 2-1 and are sixth on 13 points, level with fifth-placed Ecuador and one ahead of Bolivia in seventh. The top six sides are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals in North America.