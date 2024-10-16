News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Man Utd part ways with Sir Alex Ferguson, sparking outrage

Man Utd part ways with Sir Alex Ferguson, sparking outrage

Last updated on: October 16, 2024 00:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Alex FergusonIMAGE: Sir Alex Ferguson had previously signed an agreement with Man United in 2013 to be a club ambassador. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Manchester United's most successful manager Alex Ferguson will step down as a global ambassador after the club's part-owners INEOS ended his multi-million pound contract.

Ferguson, a familiar sight in the Old Trafford director's box for years, signed an agreement with United in 2013 to be a club ambassador, receiving 2.16 million pounds ($2.82m) a year.

The split was amicable, according to a team source, who said it was one of a number of time-consuming responsibilities from which the 82-year-old Ferguson was stepping back and that he was always welcome at Old Trafford.

There have been job cuts virtually across the board at United as part of cost-saving measures at the club, which has been incurring losses for some time.

 

Ferguson, who will step down from his ambassadorial duties at the end of the season, led United to 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles, before he retired from management in 2013.

United are currently in 14th place after finishing a worst-ever eighth in the Premier League last season, despite spending just over 200 million pounds on players in the close season.

They have splashed out about 600 million pounds on new players since their under-fire Dutch manager Erik ten Hag took charge ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It is not known whether the cost cutting will affect other United ambassadors including former players Andy Cole, Park Ji-sung, Dwight Yorke, Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson.

Former United forward Eric Cantona called the decision scandalous and ex-United defender and pundit Rio Ferdinand said "no one is safe" at the club.

"Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies. Such a lack of respect. It’s totally scandalous," Cantona wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever!," he added before ending his message with an expletive.

Ferdinand wrote on X: "If Sir Alex can be taken out, then NO ONE IS SAFE at Man United - anyone can get it now. Ineos sending a message to ANYONE at the club?!?"

Both Cantona and Ferdinand played under Ferguson during their time at the Old Trafford club. Cantona helped the club secure four Premier League titles in five years, while Ferdinand won the Champions League and six Premier League titles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns Eng
Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns Eng
Bangladesh coach fired for shocking behaviour
Bangladesh coach fired for shocking behaviour
'India-Australia rivalry now bigger than Ashes'
'India-Australia rivalry now bigger than Ashes'
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
Bomb threats to flights: 3 from Chhattisgarh summoned
Bomb threats to flights: 3 from Chhattisgarh summoned
Deep appetite in Pak to boost India ties: Ex-interim PM
Deep appetite in Pak to boost India ties: Ex-interim PM
Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner
Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif shake hands at SCO dinner

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'

'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'

Windies book semi-final ticket after beating England

Windies book semi-final ticket after beating England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances