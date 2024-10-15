Cool and calm Gukesh unfazed by World Championship pressure

Glad everyone thinks I'll win World Championship, but that's not extra pressure: Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh will take on Liren in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/X

First-time challenger D. Gukesh on Tuesday insisted he is not weighed down by the favourite's tag heading into the World Championship clash against China's Ding Liren, having enjoyed a purple patch after overcoming a rough phase.

The 18-year-old won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title. He will take on Liren in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title and a prize fund of USD 2.50 million.

"I'm glad that people say this (that I am expected to win) and in general, I'm happy with my form. But it doesn't really add any pressure," Gukesh told a select group of media during a virtual interaction.

"I think it's just the pressure of playing in the World Championship. But there is no additional pressure by what people are saying. I just want to play a good game in every round and see what happens."

The teenager has been in sensational form since winning the prestigious Candidates and recently guided India to their maiden Chess Olympiad victory.

On the other hand, Liren, the highest-rated chess player of all time, took a break from the game after defeating Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi at the World Championships, due to his battle with depression. The 31-year-old made his return earlier this year but has faced challenges with a significant drop in form.

Gukesh has largely been discreet about his plans for the World Championship, and when questioned about his match against Liren, the Indian chose to remain guarded.

"For me, it's just a match against a very strong player. And I'm sure he'll be coming to the match with the right spirit and he'll be trying his best," Gukesh said.

"So my approach is just to treat every game just with the utmost respect and energy and give it my best."



Doing well in Olympiad a huge confidence booster



Not only did Gukesh play a crucial role in securing the title for the men's team at the Olympiad, his nine wins out of 10 games on the top board also fetched him an individual gold.

"It was a very special performance for me personally. And I'm very glad with how I played and how I handled different situations in the Olympiad. It's surely a confidence booster for the World Championship."

China decided to rest Liren against India at the Olympiad, and Gukesh said the decision was understandable.

"The day before the match, we thought very likely he'll play. But there's a chance that he might not because he lost the previous round. So I was ready for both scenarios. It was not a huge surprise and it doesn't make a huge difference."

"It's tough for anyone to play after a loss, and it's very understandable that he didn't want to play, and we already played in the Sinquefield Cup. So we got a bit of a teaser before the match. So yeah, there's no regrets there."



Qualifying for Candidates took a toll on me



While Gukesh has had an exceptional run this year, 2023 was challenging for him as the pressure of qualifying for the Candidates tournament took a toll on him.

"Before the Chennai Grandmasters it was clear that I was not in a good mental state. I was having this rough phase, the tournaments before the Chennai were all pretty bad and the candidate's qualification was taking a toll on me."

"But I think after the Chennai performance I kind of got back into my rhythm and I am glad it continued also in the Candidates."

"Chess wise too, emotionally I am feeling much better than what I was feeling last year. I'm playing good chess. Pretty much all the games that I've played recently have been some good games, some bad games, but not really any very bad games. And I have felt sharp during games and tournaments."

Should Gukesh prevail against Liren, it would make him the first Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title. Anand won the crown five times in his illustrious career.

Incidentally, Gukesh's first real memory of a World Championship match involves Anand.

"I have studied most of the matches as many chess players would. The first real experience for me was the 2013 match between Vishi sir and Magnus in Chennai and that time I was just starting out in chess and it was inspiring to see such a huge match happening close to my home."