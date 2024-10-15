News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Shocking! Allegations of rape against France's Mbappe

Shocking! Allegations of rape against France's Mbappe

Last updated on: October 15, 2024 23:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe had been on a private trip to Stockholm last week with a group of friends, as reported by Swedish media. Photograph: Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Allegations of rape against French footballer Kylian Mbappe are "totally false" and "a slanderous rumour", his representatives said on Tuesday, following media reports that he was the subject of an investigation over an incident in a Stockholm hotel on Oct. 10.

Swedish prosecutors confirmed in a statement in response to the media coverage that a probe into an alleged rape at a hotel in central Stockholm had been opened, but did not identify a suspect.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that Mbappe, 25, was a suspect in the case.

 

"A new slanderous rumour is starting to ignite the web," a statement sent to Reuters by Mbappe's representatives at PR firm Patricia Goldman said. "These accusations are totally false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable.

"Kylian Mbappe will under no circumstances tolerate his integrity, reputation and honour being sullied by unfounded insinuations."

Mbappe posted a link to a French media story on the matter on X and wrote: "Fake News!!!!"

The France national team captain and Real Madrid forward had been on a private trip to the Nordic country's capital last week with a group of friends, Swedish media reported.

Mbappe and his friends left Sweden on Friday Oct. 11. A report of the allegations against Mbappe was made to police by an unidentified victim the following day, Expressen and daily Aftonbladet reported.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the identity of the alleged victim or the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Senior Prosecutor Marina Chirakova declined to comment further when reached by Reuters.

SVT and tabloid Expressen, citing unnamed sources, reported that the level of suspicion directed at Mbappe by investigators was "reasonable" - the lower of the two levels in the Swedish legal system. The higher level, "probable suspicion", is usually required to have a suspect remanded in custody.

Mbappe trained with his Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday. The club did not immediately respond when asked if they were aware of the investigation and whether it had been contacted by the Swedish authorities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ghulam rescues Pakistan after early collapse
PIX: Ghulam rescues Pakistan after early collapse
Bangladesh coach fired for shocking behaviour
Bangladesh coach fired for shocking behaviour
NZ look to win first Test against India since 1988
NZ look to win first Test against India since 1988
Congress deploys seniors to assess Haryana poll rout
Congress deploys seniors to assess Haryana poll rout
Thomas Tuchel appointed as new England manager
Thomas Tuchel appointed as new England manager
Adityanath meets UP violence victim's kin; 50 held
Adityanath meets UP violence victim's kin; 50 held
Windies book semi-final ticket after beating England
Windies book semi-final ticket after beating England

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

More like this

Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns Eng

Babar's replacement delivers! Ghulam's ton stuns Eng

'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'

'Team India has shown no growth in last three years'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances