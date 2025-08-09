HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!

Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!

August 09, 2025

Aarini Lahoty became the youngest Indian girl to have a FIDE rating

IMAGE: Aarini Lahoty became the youngest Indian girl to get a FIDE rating. Photograph: FIDE/X

India's Aarini Lahoty has scripted history, becoming the youngest female FIDE-rated player in India.

'Five-year-old Aarini Lahoty from New Delhi became India’s youngest female FIDE-rated chess player. She has a current rating of 1551. Born on September 19, 2019, Aarini has surpassed the previous record held by Udhriti Bhattacharya,' International Chess Federation tweeted on Friday.

 

'At such a young age, Aarini is already making waves and joining the long list of Indian chess prodigies. This remarkable achievement highlights the bright future of Indian chess!' the tweet further read.

Udhriti Bhattacharya’s FIDE ranking is 1409.

Recently, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman to become a chess grandmaster after she defeated compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

